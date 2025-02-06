MP Local Civic Body Official Abducted by 13 Kidnappers, Rescued Within Hours

Local civic body official abducted by 13 kidnappers in MP's Neemuch | Image: X

Neemuch: The Chief Executive Officer of a local civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district was abducted on Thursday morning, but the police rescued him within hours, an official statement said on Thursday.

As per officials, a total of 13 persons were involved in the abduction.

All kidnappers have been detained after the police caught up with them in the Ujjain district, 150 km away, officials said.

13 Kidnappers Abduct Local Civic Body Official

ASP Naval Singh Sisodia said kidnappers who came in two SUVs accosted Jawad Janpad Panchayat CEO Akash Dharve (26) in Neemuch town and forced him to sit in one of the vehicles before speeding away.

Upon receiving the information, several teams were formed to rescue him.

The two SUVs, which were probably heading for Indore, were intercepted after a chase at Nagada in Ujjain district, about 150 km from Neemuch.

"We had also put up police pickets along the route to catch them," ASP Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Police said that the motive behind the kidnapping incident is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in the matter.