MP: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Later Dies by Suicide in Morena

Morena: After allegedly killing his wife and two minor children with an axe, a man ended his life by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Kishanpur village under the jurisdiction of Mata Basaiya police station on Friday night. The matter came to light after neighbours discovered the killings on Saturday morning and informed the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Morena, Dharamraj Meena said, "This morning, we received information about an incident in Kishanpur village that a man had killed his wife and two children at his residence. Police immediately reached the spot and found that the man, identified as Balram Kushwah, had allegedly murdered his wife and two children with an axe. It was also learnt that Balram Kushwah had also died by suicide after jumping in front of a train."

The police team, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, reached the scene immediately, and further investigation is underway, the officer said. He further added, "Prima facie, the case appears to be of murder committed due to suspicion over the victim's character, following which the accused seems to have died by suicide out of remorse after committing the crime."

According to information, the accused, Balram Kushwah (35), had been having frequent disputes with his wife, Ravita Kushwah (32). Owing to the ongoing discord, Ravita had been staying at her parental home in Kutwar village for the past few days. Two days ago, following a panchayat-level settlement, Balram brought her back to Kishanpur village. Though the couple again allegedly got into an argument on Friday night.

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Enraged after the dispute, Balram allegedly attacked Ravita and their two minor sons, with an axe, killing all three on the spot.