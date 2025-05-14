MP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah Faces Backlash Over Disgraceful Remark on Operation Sindoor Hero Col Sofia Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has triggered a major controversy after making offensive remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer who gained national attention during Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in Mhow, Shah referred to Colonel Qureshi as a “sister of Pakistani terrorists.” In a widely circulated video shared by the Congress party, Shah is heard saying, "Those who wiped the vermilion (sindoor) off our daughters’ foreheads… we sent their sister to teach them a lesson."

He further added, "They stripped Hindus and killed them, and Modi ji sent their sister to return the favour… If you make our sisters widows, a sister from your community will strip you naked."

Shah made these comments in front of several senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur.

Backlash from Congress

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which called Shah’s comments disrespectful to both the Indian Armed Forces and women. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the remarks “insulting, shameful and vulgar,” and demanded Shah’s immediate removal from his post.

"Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is our brave daughter. She played a key role in Operation Sindoor, where India responded strongly to terrorists. These kinds of comments insult not only her but our entire Army," Kharge said.

Congress also slammed the BJP for the continued online trolling of the widow of a Navy officer killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his daughter.

"Army Has No Religion," Say Opposition Leaders

Several opposition leaders condemned the attempt to bring religion into military service.

Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, said, "An Army officer is not Hindu or Muslim – their only religion is the nation. Minister Vijay Shah’s words insult both the Army and women."

Pawan Khera, a Congress spokesperson, called the remarks “unforgivable” and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda would take action.

Danish Ali, former MP, also criticized the comments, saying, "Calling Colonel Qureshi the ‘sister of terrorists’ is an insult to the entire Indian Army. This is dangerous religious fanaticism."

Minister Issues Clarification

After facing heavy backlash, Vijay Shah attempted to clarify his remarks. Speaking to PTI, he said, "We respect the Indian forces who avenged the Pahalgam attack. My comments are being twisted. Colonel Qureshi is like a sister who made the country proud. There’s no disrespect meant."

Who Is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a senior officer in the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, responsible for managing critical military communications. She became one of the key spokespersons during Operation Sindoor, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Colonel Qureshi made history in 2016 by becoming the first Indian woman to lead an Army contingent in an international military exercise. She commanded a 40-member Indian team at Exercise Force 18, which focused on peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.