MP: Minor Rape Accused Injured in Encounter While Trying to Escape Custody in Raisen

Bhopal: The accused arrested in the alleged rape case of a six-year-old girl in Goharganj was injured in an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday, Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashutosh Gupta said.

According to police, the accused, Salman, tried to flee after snatching a sub-inspector's gun, following which he was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment. The encounter occurred between 4 and 5 am today.

"Salman was arrested from the Gandhinagar area and was being taken to Raisen. Meanwhile, the police vehicle broke down in the Kiratnagar village area near Bhojpur. Salman attempted to escape by snatching the sub-inspector's gun and firing at the police.

Salman was shot in the leg in the retaliatory fire. He was taken to Bhopal's Jai Prakash Hospital for first aid", SP Ashutosh Gupta said. Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Obedullaganj, Sheela Surana, said that further action will be taken based on his treatment and doctors' advice.

SDOP Surana said, "He was taken into police custody and was being taken to Gouharganj. During this time, our vehicle suddenly got punctured. He snatched our sub-inspector's gun, started running, and fired at them. Then the police fired at him, and he was injured. We will take further action based on the doctors' advice. This incident occurred between 4 and 5 in the night".

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 21 under the jurisdiction of Goharganj police station, where the minor was playing outside her home. The accused, identified as Salman, lured her with chocolates, took her to the forest and raped her.

