Katihar: An independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav's escort vehicle met with an accident near an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Katihar district, injuring two security personnel travelling in the convoy. The incident occurred near Kumhari on Sunday night. Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, earlier in November, six people were killed and one person injured after a car carrying seven people plunged into a canal from Biri Bridge in the Tarabari area in Bihar's Araria district on Thursday. Speaking to ANI about the accident, Dr Neeraj Kumar mentioned that the victims were residents of Pipra in Supaul district.

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