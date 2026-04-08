MP Ruhullah Welcomes Iran-US Ceasefire, Calls It Triumph of Faith and Resilience, Demands Release of Detained Kashmiri Youth

Srinagar: The announcement of a ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel has drawn strong reactions in Kashmir, with National Conference MP and prominent Shia leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi hailing it as a triumph of Iranian resilience and faith.

Mehdi described the truce as not only a political victory but also a testament to the Iranian people’s courage and determination.

He said their steadfastness, even after the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, forced Washington to halt hostilities.

“This ceasefire is the result of faith in God and the bravery of the Iranian nation,” he said

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Meanwhile, Mehdi expressed concern over police action in Kashmir following protests against the US and Israel.

He said that FIRs had been filed and several young men detained. Stressing that the slogans raised were directed at foreign powers, not India, he demanded the immediate release of those arrested and urged the government to withdraw the cases.

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Indian Ministry of External Affairs also welcomed the ceasefire, calling it a step toward stability in West Asia.

In its statement, the ministry emphasized that “dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation” remain essential for ending the conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and trade routes. It expressed hope that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would remain unhindered.