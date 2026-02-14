MP's 'Killer Laddoo': 19 Fall Sick After Consuming Sweets Post Puja in Jabalpur, 2 In Critical Condition

New Delhi: At least nineteen people fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated sweets distributed following a religious ceremony near Jabalpur's Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The sweets were distributed after the suhagle puja (special puja dedicated to family deity) at the Tripura Sundari Temple near Bhedaghat. As per reports, around 4 kg of sweets had been purchased from Bikaner Sweets for the occasion.

Condition worsens after consuming sweet

Following the consumption of the sweets, several people began to feel unwell, and those affected include children, elderly individuals, women and several men. As their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

Some of the patients were admitted to Jabalpur District Hospital, while others were taken to a hospital in Gotegaon in Narsinghpur district for treatment.

Advertisement

Two patients who were reported to be in critical condition were referred to Nagpur for further medical care.

Questions over quality, probe underway

Following the incident, questions have been raised about the quality of the sweets purchased from Bikaner Sweets near Bhedaghat.

Advertisement

The food safety department has collected samples of the remaining sweets and initiated an investigation. A team from the department is also conducting an inquiry at the Bikaner Sweets outlet in Bhedaghat.