MP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Forced to Give Birth to Quadruplets Inside Autorickshaw; All Four Premature Newborns Die

In a heartbreaking incident highlighting rural healthcare gaps, four premature babies born to a woman inside an autorickshaw died shortly after birth on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. The family has alleged that a critical delay in emergency ambulance services cost the newborns their lives.

The mother, Rajni Singaram (also identified as Sindram), a resident of Naigawan village, went into severe labour during the seventh month of her pregnancy.

Forced to Ride a Three-Wheeler During Crisis

The emergency unfolded around 7:00 AM when the 28-year-old woman began experiencing intense labour pains. "We immediately called the 108 ambulance service but no ambulance arrived. Seeing her condition deteriorating, we called the local Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker and rushed her to the nearby Primary Health Centre in an auto at about 8 am," her husband, Ganesh Singaram, said.

Medical officials noted that the woman was initially taken to the government health centre in Ghuthas. Given her highly critical state, doctors provided preliminary treatment and immediately referred her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bichhiya town for specialized care.

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Unexpected Delivery En Route to Hospital

As the family scrambled to transport her to the referral hospital in an autorickshaw, the situation rapidly took a tragic turn. "On the way, Rajni endured unbearable labour pain and delivered four babies (three boys and a girl) one after another inside the autorickshaw. By the time she reached the CHC, doctors examined the infants and declared all four dead," her husband stated.

(Note: While initial official reports listed the infants as three girls and a boy, the father detailed the births as three boys and a girl). Medical professionals confirmed that the sheer speed of the premature delivery and the lack of specialized equipment on the road left no chance of survival. "All four babies, three girls and a boy, died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each," Mandla District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. D.J. Mohanty said.

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Echoing this, Bichhiya Block Medical Officer Anup Kumar Bharatiya explained the clinical reality: "The pregnancy was about 30 weeks. Due to premature delivery, the newborns were not fully developed. By the time the woman arrived, the delivery had already taken place."

Dr. Bharatiya added that an ASHA worker had accompanied the woman throughout the ordeal. Fortunately, the mother's condition has stabilized, and she is currently recovering at the Bichhiya CHC.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence; Administration Orders Probe

The devastated family remains firm that timely intervention could have altered the outcome. Ganesh Singaram claimed that if an ambulance had been available on time, his children could have been saved. Local authorities are now facing tough questions regarding the state's rural emergency transport network. Mandla District Magistrate (District Collector) Rahul Namdev Dhote initially stated to the media that he had not received a formal complaint but promised swift accountability.