MP to Get Centres in Urban Areas for Discussions on Lord Krishna's Life: CM Yadav
CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government would open centres in urban areas for discussions on various aspects of Lord Krishna's life.
CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government would open centres in urban areas for discussions on various aspects of Lord Krishna's life. | Image: PTI
