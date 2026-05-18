Twisha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens: Belt ‘Used In Hanging’ Never Sent For Autopsy, Cover-Up Charges Rock Bhopal Police

The investigation into the mysterious death of content creator and former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma has come under a fresh cloud after a major procedural lapse by the Bhopal Police surfaced, raising serious questions over the integrity of the probe.

In what the victim’s family has termed a “massive cover-up”, the belt allegedly used in Twisha’s hanging was not sent to AIIMS Bhopal at the time of the post-mortem examination. The crucial piece of evidence was reportedly submitted only at a later stage, effectively preventing forensic doctors from carrying out scientific correlation and measurement of the ligature marks found on her neck.

The revelation has intensified suspicions surrounding the death of 31-year-old Twisha, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just five months after marrying Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh.

Belt Missing During AIIMS Autopsy

According to details emerging from the investigation, the absence of the belt during the autopsy meant that doctors at AIIMS Bhopal were unable to compare the ligature marks on Twisha’s neck with the alleged instrument used for hanging.

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The omission prevented forensic experts from scientifically verifying whether the marks were consistent with suicidal hanging or if there were discrepancies warranting deeper investigation.

The post-mortem report itself had noted that the “ligature material was neither present on the body nor submitted by the Investigating Officer for examination”, a detail now assuming massive significance.

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The victim’s family has alleged that the missing belt is not a mere oversight but part of a larger attempt to dilute evidence and shield the accused.

Family Cries Foul, Alleges Influence

Twisha’s family has repeatedly accused her in-laws of mental and physical harassment and alleged that influential connections were being used to manipulate the investigation.

Her mother-in-law Giribala Singh is a retired district judge, while the family has alleged that persons connected to the in-laws are employed at AIIMS Bhopal.

The family has now completely rejected the police-led Special Investigation Team probe and is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation along with an independent autopsy at AIIMS Delhi.

On Sunday, Twisha’s relatives staged a protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the administration of failing to ensure a fair probe.

The family has also announced a protest demonstration and candlelight march at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar at 4 PM on Monday.

Chilling WhatsApp Chats Revealed Emotional Distress

The latest revelation comes days after chilling WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother surfaced, painting a disturbing picture of emotional trauma and isolation inside her matrimonial home.

In the chats accessed by Republic, Twisha repeatedly pleaded with her mother to rescue her from Bhopal.

“Kyu bheja mujhe yaha? Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy,” she allegedly wrote.

In another message sent days before her death, she told her mother: “Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jaao… mujhe bohot ghutan ho rahi hai.”

The chats also revealed allegations that her husband questioned the paternity of a terminated pregnancy and accused her of having an extra-marital affair.

“Samarth pooch raha hai kiska baccha tha jo abort kiya hai,” she allegedly told her mother.

Twisha further claimed she was being mentally tortured and felt trapped inside the house.

“Na rone denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge… mai bohot buri tarah phas gayi hu,” one of the messages read.

FIR, Bail & SIT Probe

Following outrage over the case, police registered an FIR under sections related to dowry death and cruelty against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The FIR includes charges under Sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A six-member SIT was constituted to investigate the case.

While Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail, Samarth Singh has also moved court seeking protection from arrest. The family, however, has questioned why no arrests have been made despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has alleged that the FIR itself was delayed by nearly two days after her death and has accused investigators of repeatedly mishandling evidence.

Autopsy Found Multiple Injuries

The AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem report concluded that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature”. However, it also documented multiple ante-mortem injuries across other parts of Twisha’s body.

The report stated that the injuries appeared to be caused by blunt force and noted that blood and viscera analysis ruled out intoxication. Nail clippings were also preserved for DNA profiling.