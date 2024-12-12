sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Mujhe Mera Atul Lauta Do’: Bengaluru Techie’s Mother Cries Justice

Published 21:37 IST, December 12th 2024

'Mujhe Mera Atul Lauta Do’: Bengaluru Techie’s Mother Cries Justice

Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash’s mother’s voice trembled with an unbearable grief as she spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: With tears streaming down her face, Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash’s mother’s voice trembled with an unbearable grief as she spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday. “I want Atul back,”she cried out, her words heavy with pain.

“I want justice for the death of my son. I want custody of my grandchild, only then will I be able to live,” she added.

