Published 21:37 IST, December 12th 2024
'Mujhe Mera Atul Lauta Do’: Bengaluru Techie’s Mother Cries Justice
Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash’s mother’s voice trembled with an unbearable grief as she spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
'Mujhe Mera Atul Lauta Do’: Bengaluru Techie’s Mother Cries Justice | Image: X
New Delhi: With tears streaming down her face, Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash’s mother’s voice trembled with an unbearable grief as she spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday. “I want Atul back,”she cried out, her words heavy with pain.
“I want justice for the death of my son. I want custody of my grandchild, only then will I be able to live,” she added.
