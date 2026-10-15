Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Security Checks Across Affected Premises

New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday, October 15, prompting police teams to rush to the affected premises and security personnel to conduct searches.

According to officials, the threat emails triggered an immediate security response, with police teams deployed to the schools to examine the premises and check for any suspicious objects.

As of the latest available information, no suspicious objects had been found at the schools, officials said. Security checks were underway, and further investigation was being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the threats.

The authorities are examining the incident as security personnel continue their checks at the affected premises. Details regarding the exact number of schools that received the emails and the identities of the institutions were not immediately available.

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The latest incident has once again raised security concerns for educational institutions in the national capital, where schools have faced similar bomb threat alerts in recent weeks.

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