Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Security Checks Across Affected Premises
Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on October 15, prompting police teams to conduct security checks and search the premises. Officials said no suspicious objects had been found so far. Authorities are investigating the threats, while details about the schools remain awaited.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday, October 15, prompting police teams to rush to the affected premises and security personnel to conduct searches.
According to officials, the threat emails triggered an immediate security response, with police teams deployed to the schools to examine the premises and check for any suspicious objects.
As of the latest available information, no suspicious objects had been found at the schools, officials said. Security checks were underway, and further investigation was being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the threats.
The authorities are examining the incident as security personnel continue their checks at the affected premises. Details regarding the exact number of schools that received the emails and the identities of the institutions were not immediately available.
Advertisement
The latest incident has once again raised security concerns for educational institutions in the national capital, where schools have faced similar bomb threat alerts in recent weeks.
Advertisement
Further details about the origin of the emails, the nature of the threats and the outcome of the ongoing searches are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.