Red Alert in 4 Maharashtra Districts: Are Schools and Colleges in Mumbai, Pune Open Amid IMD Heavy Rainfall Warning?

Maharashtra is currently facing intense rainfall due to the unusually early onset of the southwest monsoon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts across several districts.

Mumbai and Pune are among the worst affected cities, grappling with continuous downpours, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.

Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai, leading to waterlogging and travel disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, an 'orange' alert for Pune, and a 'red' alert for Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur, warning of intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 16 mm of rain, 24 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 26 mm in the western suburbs between 8 AM Monday and 8 AM Tuesday. More showers are expected today, with high tide at 1:52 PM (4.79 meters) and 1:31 AM tomorrow, which could worsen waterlogging.

Which Areas in Mumbai Are Affected?

Mumbai has recorded unusually high rainfall in the past 48 hours. Significant waterlogging has been reported in several parts of South Mumbai, including Churchgate, Crawford Market, Metro Cinema, DN Road, and Mantralaya, among others. In total, 59 new locations have experienced waterlogging some for the first time since the 2005 floods.

Public transport has been severely affected, especially local train services on the Central and Harbour lines. Several bus routes have also been diverted due to flooding.

Are Schools Closed in Mumbai, Pune?

As of today, May 29, schools in Mumbai and Pune remain open. Despite heavy rainfall, there has been no official announcement regarding the closure of schools or colleges.

Authorities have stated that all educational institutions will continue to function normally until fresh directives are issued.

Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi-NCR

The national capital is also bracing for stormy conditions. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds (50–70 km/h) over the next three days. Rainfall is expected at isolated spots in Delhi-NCR, along with strong winds and lightning activity.

Orange Alert in Hyderabad

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Telangana, including Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, and Kothagudem, warning of heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds from May 28 to 29.

Hyderabad city is likely to see light to moderate showers with gusty winds and hazy mornings. A yellow alert will follow until May 31, signaling continued moderate weather activity.