Mumbai: 7 Remanded Police Custody Till April 18 In Nesco Centre Drug Overdose Case
It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials. Police have said that a case has been registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai, and further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: All seven accused arrested in the drugs case at the Nesco Centre in Mumbai were produced in the Borivali court on Thursday. They have been remanded to police custody till April 18. They were arrested in connection with an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, where at least two people died due to overdose, police officials informed on Tuesday.
It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials. Police have said that a case has been registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai, and further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
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