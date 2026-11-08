Mumbai Airport Ceiling Collapse: One Injured After False Ceiling Gives Way Outside Terminal 2
One person was injured after a section of the false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday. The airport's emergency medical team provided first aid, while authorities launched an inquiry and began inspecting the surrounding structure.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: A visitor was injured after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.
According to an airport official, a small section of the false ceiling gave way outside the terminal building, leaving one person injured.
Following the incident, the airport's emergency medical team rushed to the spot and provided immediate first aid to the injured individual.
Airport authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the collapse. They are also inspecting the structural stability of the surrounding false ceiling area to assess whether any further risk exists.
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The incident took place outside Terminal 2, which handles domestic and international passenger operations at the Mumbai airport.
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Further details regarding the identity of the injured person and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.
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