Mumbai Airport Ceiling Collapse: One Injured After False Ceiling Gives Way Outside Terminal 2

Mumbai: A visitor was injured after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

According to an airport official, a small section of the false ceiling gave way outside the terminal building, leaving one person injured.

Following the incident, the airport's emergency medical team rushed to the spot and provided immediate first aid to the injured individual.

Airport authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the collapse. They are also inspecting the structural stability of the surrounding false ceiling area to assess whether any further risk exists.

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The incident took place outside Terminal 2, which handles domestic and international passenger operations at the Mumbai airport.

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