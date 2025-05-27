Mumbai Airport Gets Bomb Threat, Second Such Incident in a Week

The Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat call on Tuesday at around 9 am by an unidentified caller.

The caller threatened to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by 2 pm.

Police have arrested the suspect.

According to initial information, Manjeet Kumar Gautam, a resident of Kherani Road near the Durga Mata temple in Mumbai, made the phone call to the Mumbai Police Control Room.

Following the call, police immediately launched an operation to locate and apprehend him. Currently, the 35-year-old suspect is being interrogated by the MIDC unit of Mumbai Police.

So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered from him, according to sources. A case has been registered against the suspect.

According to police sources, the suspect is a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.

Simultaneously, police teams and bomb squad experts were deployed to carry out an intensive search operation at the airport following the threat. After a thorough search, police have confirmed that nothing suspicious was found on the airport premises.

This is the second such incident reported in a week.