Mumbai Airport Scare: Air India Aircraft AI2872 Reports Suspected Hard Landing Day After Technical Snags Hit Multiple Fleets

An Air India A320 aircraft, operating flight AI2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, reported a suspected hard landing at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. According to initial details, the pilot noted a possible hard landing incident upon touchdown, and the aircraft registered a load report code 4520 with an amber bounce which indicated a significant impact. Phase 1 inspection of the aircraft is currently underway in Mumbai.

The incident comes amid a string of technical snags reported across Air India’s fleet a day before, causing widespread flight delays, cancellations, and passenger inconvenience.

In one incident, an Airbus A320 flight from Bhopal to Delhi was delayed for hours after its main wheels were found deflated. Scheduled to depart at 6:25 AM, the revised departure time was pushed to 1:30 PM. Another Airbus A320 flight, AI2982 from Delhi to Pune, was cancelled entirely after a broken waste drain valve lever was discovered during checks. Passengers had to be deboarded as the aircraft was sent for AOG (Aircraft on Ground) maintenance.

Flight AI851 from Delhi to Bagdogra faced further delays due to dual wing leaks. Boarding was held and the flight, originally scheduled for 2:00 PM, was finally cleared for take off at 3:30 PM.

Meanwhile, an Airbus A321 flight (AI274) from Colombo to Chennai made a quick turnaround, returning just two minutes after departure at 3:18 AM due to a technical snag.

Another, the most disruptive issue, came from a Boeing 787 flight (AI137) from Delhi to Milan. After 163 passengers boarded, an electric brake fault grounded the aircraft. The guests were twice deplaned, and the flight was eventually cancelled due to multiple AOG issues affecting the B787.