Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are temporarily halted today as authorities shut down both intersecting runways for six hours to carry out scheduled post-monsoon maintenance. The closure, which began at 11:00 am IST, will remain in effect until 5:00 pm IST, temporarily suspending all domestic and international arrivals and departures during this window.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the airport operator, both cross runways, RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32, are completely non-operational during the six-hour block. Because Mumbai’s two runways intersect each other, simultaneous closure is required to allow engineering and airside teams unrestricted access to the tarmac.

The temporary shutdown is part of CSMIA’s mandatory annual post-monsoon maintenance programme. Following months of heavy rainfall, airport infrastructure requires thorough inspection and upkeep to ensure operational safety during the busy winter travel season.

During this six-hour window, specialised teams are conducting detailed surface inspections, asphalt repairs, friction testing, and the removal of rubber deposits left by aircraft tyres. Technicians are also inspecting runway lighting systems, clearing drainage channels, and repainting runway markings where necessary.

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To minimise inconvenience to travellers, MIAL issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and began coordinating with domestic and international airlines six months in advance. Consequently, carriers have already adjusted their schedules, either retiming flights to operate before 11:00 am and after 5:00 pm or cancelling select services.

Airport officials clarified that the facility is not closed for the entire day; terminal buildings remain open to passengers, and full flight operations are scheduled to resume promptly at 5:00 pm once the maintenance work concludes and final safety clearances are granted. However, given that CSMIA handles nearly 1,000 flight movements daily as one of the world’s busiest single-runway hubs, aviation experts note that a six-hour pause could trigger minor knock-on delays for evening departures as air traffic clears the backlog.

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Airport authorities have issued an advisory urging all passengers travelling through Mumbai today to verify their revised flight timings directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Travellers booked on evening flights are also encouraged to allow extra buffer time for check-in and security procedures.