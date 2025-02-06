Published 14:44 IST, February 6th 2025
Mumbai: Body of Missing Merchant Navy Employee Found in Sea
The body of a 23-year-old Merchant Navy employee, who had gone missing, has been found in the Arabian Sea.
Mumbai: The body of a 23-year-old Merchant Navy employee, who had gone missing, has been found in the Arabian Sea, police said on Thursday.
Merchant Navy Employee Body Found
Sunil Pachar, a native of Rajasthan, was working as a temporary employee with a Merchant Navy ship from November last year, an official said.
On Monday night, he went to sleep on the ship's deck and later became untraceable.
After being unable to find him on the ship, his colleagues filed a complaint at the Yellow Gate police station here, the official said.
On Wednesday, some locals spotted a body floating in the sea in Sassoon Dock area and alerted police.
The police rushed to the spot, recovered the body in the afternoon and the deceased was identified as Pachar, the official said.
Primary information suggested the man died due to drowning, but the exact cause of the death will be clear after the autopsy report is received, he said.
The body has been sent to the St George's Hospital here for further investigation, the official said.
The Colaba police in south Mumbai have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.
With PTI Inputs
