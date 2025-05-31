Republic World
Updated May 31st 2025, 10:01 IST

Walkways, Cycling-Yoga-Jogging Tracks, Open-Air Gyms, & Theatres - Mumbai’s Stunning 7.5-km Sea-Facing Promenade Set to Open in June

A massive part of the total space of Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway will have lush greenery, while the remaining will reportedly host:

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway: After more than seven years of being closed to the public, one of Mumbai’s most iconic stretches of coastline is finally ready for a grand return - this time as part of a spectacular, sea-facing 7.5-kilometre promenade connecting Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

According to reports, this scenic coastal walkway - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Freeway Promenade - is expected to open for public on June 15.

Designed as a modern, multifunctional public space, the 20-metre-wide walkway is part of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project and aims to become the city’s premier destination for walking, cycling, and recreation.

The Rs 500 crore promenade project has been entirely funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with major contributions from Tata Sons and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new promenade is designed with walkers, joggers, cyclists, and families in mind.

Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway - Key Features of the Brand New Urban Escape

A massive part of the total space will be dedicated to lush greenery, while the remaining will reportedly host:

  • Pedestrian walkways
  • Dedicated cycling lanes
  • Yoga and jogging tracks
  • Seating zones
  • Open-air gyms
  • Children’s play areas
  • Senior citizen-friendly parks
  • Butterfly gardens and Miyawaki forests
  • Musical fountains and open-air theatres

To ensure seamless connectivity, the promenade will feature 20 underpasses spaced every 400 metres, enabling pedestrians to safely cross between the seafront and the inland areas. There are nine key access points, including:

  • Setalvad Lane
  • Tata Garden
  • Mahalaxmi
  • Lotus Jetty
  • Haji Ali Juice Centre
  • Atria Mall
  • Madraswadi, Worli

The Iconic Worli Sea Face Is A Nostalgia for Mumbaikars

For decades, the Worli sea face held a special place in the Mumbaikars’ hearts and its natural beauty was immortalised in classic Hindi cinema such as the 1968 film ‘Brahmachari’. Its iconic song ‘Chakke Pe Chakka’ shot at the very location is still a vivid memory for many.

Published May 31st 2025, 10:01 IST