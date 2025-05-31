Walkways, Cycling-Yoga-Jogging Tracks, Open-Air Gyms, & Theatres - Mumbai’s Stunning 7.5-km Sea-Facing Promenade Set to Open in June

Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway: After more than seven years of being closed to the public, one of Mumbai’s most iconic stretches of coastline is finally ready for a grand return - this time as part of a spectacular, sea-facing 7.5-kilometre promenade connecting Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

According to reports, this scenic coastal walkway - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Freeway Promenade - is expected to open for public on June 15.

Designed as a modern, multifunctional public space, the 20-metre-wide walkway is part of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project and aims to become the city’s premier destination for walking, cycling, and recreation.

The Rs 500 crore promenade project has been entirely funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with major contributions from Tata Sons and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new promenade is designed with walkers, joggers, cyclists, and families in mind.

Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway - Key Features of the Brand New Urban Escape

A massive part of the total space will be dedicated to lush greenery, while the remaining will reportedly host:

Pedestrian walkways

Dedicated cycling lanes

Yoga and jogging tracks

Seating zones

Open-air gyms

Children’s play areas

Senior citizen-friendly parks

Butterfly gardens and Miyawaki forests

Musical fountains and open-air theatres

To ensure seamless connectivity, the promenade will feature 20 underpasses spaced every 400 metres, enabling pedestrians to safely cross between the seafront and the inland areas. There are nine key access points, including:

Setalvad Lane

Tata Garden

Mahalaxmi

Lotus Jetty

Haji Ali Juice Centre

Atria Mall

Madraswadi, Worli

The Iconic Worli Sea Face Is A Nostalgia for Mumbaikars