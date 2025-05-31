Walkways, Cycling-Yoga-Jogging Tracks, Open-Air Gyms, & Theatres - Mumbai’s Stunning 7.5-km Sea-Facing Promenade Set to Open in June

Updated May 31st 2025, 10:01 IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Walkway: After more than seven years of being closed to the public, one of Mumbai’s most iconic stretches of coastline is finally ready for a grand return - this time as part of a spectacular, sea-facing 7.5-kilometre promenade connecting Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
According to reports, this scenic coastal walkway - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Freeway Promenade - is expected to open for public on June 15.
Designed as a modern, multifunctional public space, the 20-metre-wide walkway is part of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project and aims to become the city’s premier destination for walking, cycling, and recreation.
The Rs 500 crore promenade project has been entirely funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with major contributions from Tata Sons and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new promenade is designed with walkers, joggers, cyclists, and families in mind.
A massive part of the total space will be dedicated to lush greenery, while the remaining will reportedly host:
To ensure seamless connectivity, the promenade will feature 20 underpasses spaced every 400 metres, enabling pedestrians to safely cross between the seafront and the inland areas. There are nine key access points, including:
For decades, the Worli sea face held a special place in the Mumbaikars’ hearts and its natural beauty was immortalised in classic Hindi cinema such as the 1968 film ‘Brahmachari’. Its iconic song ‘Chakke Pe Chakka’ shot at the very location is still a vivid memory for many.
