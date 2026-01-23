Mumbai-Goa Highway Fire: Driver’s Timely Action Averts Major Tragedy Despite Cylinder Blasts

Raigad: Panic gripped commuters and residents after a pickup van carrying gas cylinders caught fire suddenly near Vashi Naka in Pen of Raigad district on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Thursday.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle acted swiftly after noticing the fire, using a fire extinguisher and throwing several gas cylinders out of the van in an attempt to minimise the risk of a major explosion. His quick response is believed to have prevented a larger disaster on the busy highway.

Fire brigade teams and local police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. However, during the firefighting operation, at least five to six gas cylinders exploded, sending loud blasts through the area.

The explosions triggered panic among people in the surrounding locality, with motorists stopping their vehicles and residents rushing out of nearby establishments. Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted as emergency services worked to bring the situation under control.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames after a sustained operation. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said, though the pickup van was extensively damaged.

The police have secured the area and initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.