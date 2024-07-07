sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:21 IST, July 7th 2024

Mumbai: HC Allows Boy Suffering From Internet Gaming Disorder to Appear for Improvement Exams

The Bombay High Court has permitted a 19-year-old boy to re-appear for the improvement exam who was suffering from depression and Internet Gaming Disorder

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bombay HC allows boy suffering from Internet Gaming Disorder to appear for improvement exams
Bombay HC allows boy suffering from Internet Gaming Disorder to appear for improvement exams | Image: PTI/file
  • 2 min read
15:21 IST, July 7th 2024