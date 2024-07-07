Published 15:21 IST, July 7th 2024
Mumbai: HC Allows Boy Suffering From Internet Gaming Disorder to Appear for Improvement Exams
The Bombay High Court has permitted a 19-year-old boy to re-appear for the improvement exam who was suffering from depression and Internet Gaming Disorder
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bombay HC allows boy suffering from Internet Gaming Disorder to appear for improvement exams | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:21 IST, July 7th 2024