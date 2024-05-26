Published 17:28 IST, May 26th 2024
Mumbai Hoarding Crash: Ad Firm Director Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29
A Mumbai court on Sunday extended till May 29 the police custody of Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the advertising firm which had installed a hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar area here and claimed 17 lives.
Ad Firm Director Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29 | Image: PTI
