 Mumbai Hoarding Crash: Bhavesh Bhinde's Custody Extended Till May | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 17:28 IST, May 26th 2024

Mumbai Hoarding Crash: Ad Firm Director Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29

A Mumbai court on Sunday extended till May 29 the police custody of Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the advertising firm which had installed a hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar area here and claimed 17 lives.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ad Firm Director Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29
Ad Firm Director Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

17:14 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement