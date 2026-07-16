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  • Mumbai High-Rise Horror: Crane Falls From 11th Floor Of Under-Construction Tower, 1 Killed

Mumbai High-Rise Horror: Crane Falls From 11th Floor Of Under-Construction Tower, 1 Killed

A 20-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured after a crane fell from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai on Thursday.

Nidhi Sinha
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Mumbai Horror: Crane Falls From 11th Floor Of Under-Construction Tower, 1 Killed (Representational)
Mumbai Horror: Crane Falls From 11th Floor Of Under-Construction Tower, 1 Killed | Image: Freepik

Mumbai: A 20-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured after a crane fell from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The horror unfolded at Mira Road, causing panic amongst residents and passers-by.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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