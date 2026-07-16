Mumbai High-Rise Horror: Crane Falls From 11th Floor Of Under-Construction Tower, 1 Killed
A 20-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured after a crane fell from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: A 20-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured after a crane fell from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The horror unfolded at Mira Road, causing panic amongst residents and passers-by.
Advertisement
This is a developing story…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.