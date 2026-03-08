Mumbai Hospital Receives Bomb Threat via Email; Police Launches Probe

Mumbai: A hospital in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "IED blast" would be carried out on the premises at 4:00 PM today. The email, which was sent around 11:00 PM last night, sparked significant panic among patients and staff.

In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital. While the search yielded no suspicious objects, the police are currently working to trace the individual behind the email.

Further details awaited.

In a separate development, the India Meterological Department (IMD) office in Hyderabad earlier this week received a bomb threat via email, claiming that 14 RDX bombs had been planted in the building, police said.

The IMD staff immediately alerted the police, who swung into action. The employees were evacuated to a safe location, and the police, along with the bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises, checking every room.

A Begumpet Police official said, "A bomb threat mail was received to Indian Meteorological Department office in Begumpet, and they have informed about the matter. The bomb squad and dog squad reached the IMD office and conducted checking, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."