Mumbai Hostage Horror: Here's How API Amol Waghmare And Team Saved 20 Children - Full Timeline

In a dramatic rescue operation, Mumbai Police on Thursday safely freed 20 children who were held hostage for several hours inside a studio in the Powai area. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, was shot by police during the operation and later died in hospital.

From Fake Audition To Hostage Horror

According to the sources, self-proclaimed YouTuber 50-year-old Arya had called around 100 children to a studio, which he rented for only four days, on the pretext of a web series audition. After allowing 80 of them to leave, he locked the remaining 20 inside the studio.

The accused also recorded a video and sent it to some parents, asking them to circulate it online. Residents in the neighbouring buildings reportedly saw a few children locked in a room and crying for help. At around 1:30 PM, one of the residents rushed to the police station to report the incident.

Negotiations Collapse

Police, along with the fire brigade and bomb squad, soon reached the spot and established contact with the kidnapper. During the hour of negotiation over the phone with the police, the accused appeared to cooperate and even demanded to speak to Deepak Kesarkar.

Advertisement

As per sources, although the Police officers tried connecting with Kesarkar, he was unavailable to take the call. Shortly after, the accused stopped responding and said, 'I don’t trust you (police)'.

Police Enter Through Bathroom

With the phone lines dead and the safety of the children at risk, the police decided to act. A team led by API Amol Waghmare entered the studio through a bathroom window.

Advertisement

Inside, the accused had divided the children into two groups. Some of the children were locked in a separate room and others were with him.

As Waghmare, dressed in civilian clothes, approached, the accused reportedly reached for a bag. Believing he was about to attack, Waghmare fired a single round, hitting Arya in the chest.

Hostage Nightmare, Mumbai Police's Operation | Entire Timeline

1:30 PM – A resident from the Mahavir Classic building in Powai informed the police that several children are being held hostage at a Studio. Powai Police immediately alerted senior officials, and teams rushed to the spot.

1:45 PM – Mumbai Police’s Quick Response Team (QRT), along with the bomb squad and fire brigade, arrived at the scene. Negotiations began with the accused, identified as Rohit Arya (50), who was holding around 20 children hostage inside the studio.

2:15 PM – Arya released a video message on social media claiming he has taken the children hostage to demand Rs 2 crore allegedly owed to him by the Maharashtra Education Department. He insisted his intentions are moral and that he only wants a ‘simple conversation’.

2:45 PM – Police officers spotted terrified children crying and banging on glass windows from inside the studio. Arya refused to cooperate and warned that any wrong move would trigger him. He threatened to set the studio on fire using chemicals found later at the scene.

3:15 PM – With talks failing, police chalked out an entry plan. Assisted by the fire brigade, API Amol Waghmare used the bathroom vent to enter the studio.

4:30 PM – Kidnapper ignored final appeals to surrender and release the children. API Waghmare confronted him and fired a single round. The bullet hit Arya in the chest.

4:45 PM – All 20 children were rescued safely from the studio. Kidnapper Arya was rushed to Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital, where he was declared dead. Some chemicals and an air gun were recovered from the studio.

Kidnapper's Bizarre Video Message