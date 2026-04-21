Mumbai Local Chaos Spills Online: 30 Minute Delays, Packed Platforms and Angry Posts Flood Social Media

Commuters across Mumbai faced yet another frustrating morning on Tuesday as delays, cancellations, and overcrowding crippled services on all three lines of the Central Railway. What started as a derailment near Dombivli a day earlier has now spiralled into a full-blown commuter crisis- one that is playing out in real time on social media.

Live Delay Data Paints a Grim Picture

Fresh commuter posts, backed by live tracking screenshots from the m-Indicator app, show just how severe the situation became. Several trains on the main line were running 25 to over 30 minutes late during peak hours.

For instance, a CSMT-Kalyan service was reported nearly 29 minutes late near Vidyavihar, while another Badlapur fast train was delayed by over 30 minutes at Kurla. Multiple services between Matunga, Sion, Dadar and Ghatkopar were also running behind schedule, turning routine commutes into long, uncertain waits.

These real-time updates quickly made their way to Twitter, where frustrated passengers tagged railway authorities, posting screenshots as proof of the delays and demanding accountability.

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Derailment Aftershock Continues

The disruption stems from Monday’s derailment of an empty local train coach near Dombivli station. While no injuries were reported, the timing—during morning rush hour—meant immediate cancellations and cascading delays.

Though restoration work was completed within hours, the ripple effect has clearly lasted longer. Even on Tuesday, commuters reported missing multiple trains or being unable to board due to overcrowding.

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Multiple Trouble Points Across Network

The main line continued to suffer due to ongoing repair work and crossover adjustments near Dombivli. Meanwhile, additional delays hit the Kasara route due to infrastructure work near Khardi, where pre-interlocking activity is underway for a new third railway line.

On the Harbour line, chaos unfolded at CBD Belapur railway station after a Panvel–Wadala train was abruptly cancelled and diverted, forcing passengers to disembark and wait for alternatives. Platforms quickly filled up, with crowding spilling over staircases and entry points.

Commuters Demand Better Planning

Passenger groups and daily commuters have criticised what they see as poor coordination. Many questioned why major infrastructure work and repairs are being handled alongside peak-hour operations without adequate backup planning.

Some even demanded special trains from key stations like Kalyan to ease congestion, especially after repeated cancellations from Dombivli.

Probe Ordered, But Relief Still Distant