Mumbai: Massive Blast At Chemical Plant Rocks JNPT Area; Huge Fire At JWR Logistics Park

Navi Mumbai: Panic gripped the Nhava Sheva region on Saturday afternoon after a massive explosion occurred at a chemical plant located within the vicinity of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT).

The blast was so powerful that its tremors were felt in surrounding residential areas, followed immediately by a towering inferno at the nearby JWR Logistics Park.

Explosion at the Chemical Plant

According to primary information from local authorities, the blast occurred at approximately 3:30 PM inside a facility handling volatile chemicals.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, witnesses reported a series of deafening sounds that shattered windowpanes in nearby office buildings.

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"It sounded like a sonic boom," said a worker from a neighbouring Container Freight Station (CFS). "Within seconds, we saw a thick plume of black smoke rising from the chemical unit. The ground literally shook beneath our feet."

Inferno at JWR Logistics Park

The impact of the blast quickly spread, leading to a massive blaze at the JWR Logistics Park. The fire, fueled by industrial materials and potential chemical runoff, has engulfed a significant portion of the logistics hub.

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Massive clouds of acrid, dark smoke have blanketed the skyline, visible from several kilometres away, including parts of Belapur and Uran.

At least eight to ten fire tenders from the JNPT Fire Service, CIDCO, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been rushed to the spot.

Firefighting operations are currently underway on a war footing to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent chemical storage units and container yards.

Casualties and Evacuation

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the number of casualties, unconfirmed reports suggest that several workers were inside the plant at the time of the explosion.

Emergency medical teams and ambulances have been stationed at the entry points of the logistics park.

Authorities have ordered an immediate evacuation of all non-essential personnel from the JWR Logistics Park and surrounding industrial plots.

The police have cordoned off the main approach roads to the port to ensure a clear path for emergency vehicles.

The nature of the chemicals involved has raised serious environmental and health concerns for the residents of Navi Mumbai.

Local administration has advised citizens in the downwind areas to stay indoors and keep their windows closed to avoid inhaling potentially toxic fumes.

The JNPT administration is expected to release a formal statement later this evening regarding the impact on port operations.