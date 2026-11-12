Mumbai Local Horror: Woman Pushed Off Train For Resisting Molestation, Loses Left Arm; Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm after she was allegedly molested and pushed off a Mumbai local train at Naigaon railway station on November 4. The incident took place after she reportedly confronted a fellow passenger for touching her inappropriately during the journey.

The Bhayandar Railway Police have arrested the accused, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra Hirmukhe, after examining CCTV footage from multiple locations. He has been booked for molestation and attempted murder, according to reports.

The victim, identified as Supriya Shinde, was travelling from Borivali to Virar in the evening when the incident occurred. As the train was crowded, she had reportedly boarded a compartment reserved for persons with disabilities, where the accused was also travelling.

According to the police, Hirmukhe allegedly began touching the woman inappropriately. When she objected and confronted him, an argument broke out between the two.

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The altercation reportedly escalated after the woman threw her slipper at the accused in an attempt to stop him. The man allegedly retaliated by hurling abuses and throwing his slipper at her.

The accused allegedly pushed Shinde off the train when it reached Naigaon station, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches. As she attempted to get back onto the platform, the train began moving and her left arm got trapped under its wheels.

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The woman suffered severe injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate her left arm below the elbow. She was initially taken to a hospital before being shifted to Cooper Hospital for further treatment. She also sustained injuries to her head and required 16 stitches.

A police officer and other passengers reportedly helped her get back onto the platform after the incident. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly fled the spot, covering his face with a handkerchief to avoid identification.

Accused Identified Through CCTV Footage

Following the incident, railway police examined CCTV footage from multiple locations to identify the accused. He was subsequently arrested by the Bhayandar Railway Police.

Ganpat Tumbada, Senior Police Inspector at Bhayandar Railway Police Station, said that CCTV footage helped investigators identify and arrest the accused, who had allegedly covered his face with a handkerchief.

The police have registered a case against Hirmukhe for molestation and attempted murder.

Victim Seeks Justice, Family Questions Investigation

Shinde described the ordeal and said the incident had changed her life. She alleged that the accused continued touching her inappropriately even after she got off the train at Naigaon.

She also said that she had been responsible for managing her household and was now struggling to come to terms with losing her arm.

“I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything - my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm".

The victim's family had also raised concerns over the initial sections invoked in the case, particularly the absence of Section 109, relating to attempt to murder, in the initial complaint. The family subsequently approached the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for assistance.

Following this, MNS representatives met senior officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and sought the addition of relevant legal provisions. Police reportedly assured them that the appropriate sections would be included.