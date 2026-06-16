Mumbai Local Alert: Central Railway Announces 9-Day Block Between Matunga and Kurla; Check Rerouted Trains

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced a series of major nightly traffic and power blocks on the Central Line between Matunga and Kurla stations, scheduled for eight consecutive nights from June 18 to June 25.

The infrastructure block will significantly affect late-night and early-morning suburban local train commuters moving across Mumbai’s lifeline network.

The night blocks are being executed to facilitate the critical launching of massive steel girders for the ongoing reconstruction of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB).

This engineering work forms a key component of the suburban railway's expansion project to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Mumbai CSMT and Kurla, aimed at completely segregating outstation mail trains from local suburban traffic.

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According to senior Central Railway officials, the nightly blocks will range from two to four hours, depending on the complexity of the engineering work scheduled for each specific night.

The Critical Window: The longest and most disruptive block will occur on the opening night of June 18–19, where all suburban train operations between Mumbai CSMT and Kurla will be completely suspended from 12:45 AM to 3:45 AM.

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On the remaining seven nights of the maintenance window, the restrictions are expected to be shorter, lasting roughly 1.5 to 2 hours. These blocks will generally be operational between 1:10 AM and 3:10 AM.

The nightly traffic and power blocks will result in the cancellation, short-termination, and rerouting of several late-night and early-morning local train services. Key suburban operations will experience the following schedule modifications:

The 12:24 AM local from Mumbai CSMT to Thane and the early-morning 4:04 AM local from Thane to Mumbai CSMT are expected to face major impacts and remain suspended for most of the block duration.

Several slow-line trains operating past midnight will be diverted onto the fast lines between Matunga and Mulund to keep long-distance corridor operations functioning. These rerouted local trains will skip halts at smaller intermediate stations, including Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur.

To minimise the impact on late-night daily commuters, the railway administration has confirmed that standard daytime operations will run exactly as scheduled.