Mumbai Mayor Selection: What, When and How the Process Works

New Delhi: Mumbai may have voted in its new municipal corporation, but the city’s mayoral chair will remain empty for now. The reason is not just the tussle between Mahayuti partners—the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena—over who gets the coveted post. The delay comes from a legal process that governs how the mayor is chosen, a system designed to ensure fairness and representation across social groups.

When will the lottery be held?

The crucial step is the reservation lottery, which decides which category the mayor’s post will be reserved for. This lottery will likely be conducted on January 22, 2026, at 11:00 AM in the Council Hall of the Ministry. The draw will be overseen by the Minister of Urban Development, with senior officials present. All political parties are watching closely, as the outcome will determine who can contest for the mayor’s chair in Mumbai and in 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

How does the reservation system work?

Unlike ward elections, where voters directly choose corporators, the mayor is elected by corporators themselves. But the post is not always open to everyone, it rotates among categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women. This system comes from the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which gave urban local bodies constitutional status and mandated reservation in leadership roles. Maharashtra’s Municipal Corporations Act extends this to include OBCs as well.

Why use a lottery?

The draw of lots is meant to keep the process neutral. By leaving the decision to chance, authorities avoid accusations of bias or manipulation. Over successive terms, this rotation ensures that different communities get a fair chance to hold the mayor’s post, rather than one group dominating repeatedly.

What happens after the lottery?

Once the category is announced, the BMC convenes a special meeting where corporators vote to elect the mayor. In Mumbai’s 227-member House, a candidate needs the support of at least 114 corporators to win. The last two mayors of Mumbai were from the open general category, but this time the lottery will decide who gets the opportunity.

What powers does the mayor have?

The mayor is the ceremonial head of the BMC, serving a term of two-and-a-half years. The role involves presiding over meetings, maintaining order in debates, and casting a deciding vote in case of a tie. The mayor also represents Mumbai at official functions as the city’s “first citizen.” However, the real administrative and financial powers lie with the Municipal Commissioner, an IAS officer appointed by the state government.

