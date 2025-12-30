Mumbai Metro Line-3 to Operate Overnight on January 1, 2026, for New Year Celebrations: MMRC

Mumbai's Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, will operate throughout the night on January 1, 2026, providing convenient and safe travel for commuters celebrating New Year's Eve, announced Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).



According to MMRC, the special extended night service will begin after 10:30 pm on December 31, 2025, and continue until 5:55 am on January 1, 2026. Regular metro services will resume on January 1, from 5:55 am onwards.



This initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the festive period, allowing citizens to enjoy celebrations without travel concerns. MMRC has urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.



On October 8, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor) became fully operational, marking a significant milestone in the city's transport network. The 33.5 km underground corridor, supported by Japanese funding through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), now connects Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final segment between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations at an event held at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The ceremony was attended by Japan's Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi; Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat; Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu; and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, among others.



Speaking at the event, PM Modi called the underground metro "a living symbol of a developing Bharat," praising the engineers and workers for completing the project in Mumbai's dense urban setting while protecting its heritage structures.

