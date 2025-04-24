Mumbai on High Alert After Pahalgam Attack, Police Tighten Security Across City, Coastline

Mumbai: Mumbai is on high alert after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. The Maharashtra Home Department has instructed Mumbai Police to step up security across the city and increase vigilance along the coastline.

According to Mumbai Police, all coastal zones surrounding the city have been marked sensitive. Additional forces have been deployed at seafronts, and patrolling has been intensified. “Agencies are on alert in Mumbai and surrounding coastal areas after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Maharashtra Home Department has instructed Mumbai Police to increase vigilance at sea. An alert has been issued on the seashores around Mumbai and adjoining areas,” the department said in a statement.

Police Units Told to Stay Sharp

Senior police officials across Mumbai have been directed to be on maximum alert. “All Senior Police Inspectors and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdiction,” said Akbar Pathan, DCP (Operations).

Security has been beefed up at religious sites, railway stations, bus terminals, malls, and other high-footfall locations across the city.

Pahalgam Attack Deadliest since Pulwama

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when armed militants opened fire at a popular meadow area near the tourist town. According to officials, the attackers targeted a group of tourists, resulting in 26 deaths. Two foreign nationals and two locals are among the dead.

The attack is the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. It has not only triggered a nationwide security review but has also brought renewed focus on terror preparedness in metro cities like Mumbai.