Mumbai on Yellow Alert: What To Expect from This Week's Rainfall Forecast

Updated 3 July 2025 at 15:35 IST
Mumbai: In its latest weather update, IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. Residents have been warned against potential unfavorable weather conditions and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Not just Mumbai city, but areas surrounding the city like Kurla, Andheri, Thane, and Borivali are expected to be drenched in heavy rainfall on Thursday. The sky blanket covering the regions is also expected to be generally cloudy.
The yellow alert for the city is expected to remain in effect until July 7, with a brief pause on July 4. In addition to Mumbai, neighboring districts including Palghar and Thane are also under a yellow alert due to heavy rainfall anticipated in the coming days. The alert will be active today (Thursday) and will re-emerge over the weekend, covering Saturday and Sunday.
Moreover, two nearby districts, Raigarh and Ratnagiri, are facing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly on Thursday and Sunday. Residents should prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.
The weather department has indicated that there are no warnings for Friday. The sky is expected to be cloudy, with light to moderate rain anticipated. However, heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday, with clouds predominantly covering the skies. A rain alert is in effect for July 6, as heavy rains are likely on Sunday. Moderate rainfall is anticipated on Monday. Similar weather conditions are expected to carry on into Tuesday of next week.
According to rain data released by the IMD, Colaba recorded 7 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory noted 4 mm of rain. With rain activity intensifying on Wednesday, the IMD issued at least three nowcast warnings, underscoring the potential for severe rainfall episodes across Mumbai.
