Updated 10 September 2025 at 14:41 IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Two in Connection With FIR Filed on Complaint Of a Navy Official
The Mumbai Police arrested two men from Asifabad, Telengana on Wednesday for stealing rifle and ammunition from a sentry post in Navy's residential area in Mumbai. An FIR was registered after the complaint of a navy official over the loss of a rifle and other items at PS Cuff Parade after which the Mumbai Crime Branch came into action.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asifabad: Mumbai Police Crime Branch on wednesday arrested two people from the Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Indian Navy's residential area in Mumbai.
Police said that a rifle and 40 bullets were recovered from their possession. Mumbai Police further said that the arrested were being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.
According to Mumbai Police Crime Branch, "Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection for taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy's residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been recovered from them".
Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Police had registered an FIR on a Navy official's complaint over the loss of a rifle and other items at PS Cuff Parade.
According to the Ministry of Defence PR, earlier, a Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the circumstances which led to this incident.
Earlier on the night of September 6, in an Indian Navy officer's residential area, a rifle, along with other ammunition, went missing from a sentry post.
As per the Ministry of Defence PR, a junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties.
However, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition. An extensive search operation was undertaken to recover the lost items in coordination with the Mumbai Police.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Stutie Ojha
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 14:38 IST