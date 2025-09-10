Mumbai Police arrest two in connection with FIR filed on complaint of a Navy official | Image: file

Asifabad: Mumbai Police Crime Branch on wednesday arrested two people from the Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Indian Navy's residential area in Mumbai.

Police said that a rifle and 40 bullets were recovered from their possession. Mumbai Police further said that the arrested were being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.

According to Mumbai Police Crime Branch, "Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection for taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy's residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been recovered from them".

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Police had registered an FIR on a Navy official's complaint over the loss of a rifle and other items at PS Cuff Parade.

According to the Ministry of Defence PR, earlier, a Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the circumstances which led to this incident.

Earlier on the night of September 6, in an Indian Navy officer's residential area, a rifle, along with other ammunition, went missing from a sentry post.

As per the Ministry of Defence PR, a junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties.