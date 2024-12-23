Mumbai Police Instructs Mahim Fair Vendors to End Activities Early

Mumbai Police directs Mahim fair vendors to wind up activity two days in advance | Image: X

Mumbai: Mumbai Police instructed vendors at the Mahim congregation to end festivities two days early on Monday night to prevent overcrowding ahead of the upcoming Christmas celebrations at St Michael's Church.

Mahim Police issued a notice on Monday announcing a mass at St. Michael's Church on Tuesday night, followed by Christmas celebrations the next day.

The fair, which began on December 16 and was set to end on December 25, had its permission for Tuesday and Wednesday canceled due to Christmas celebrations, according to a notice from Mahim police senior inspector Vinayak Vetal.

A vendor expressed disappointment over police action, claiming all legal formalities were completed and fees were paid till December 25.

"How can they order the closure of this famous fair in advance in the name of Christmas? This is not right," he said.

Another vendor claimed the police beefed up security at the fair from Monday evening to enforce the order.

"Many people are planning to visit the fair on December 25. This order means we will suffer huge losses," he claimed.

The Mahim Mela is one of Mumbai’s most vibrant and anticipated annual events, marked by cultural performances, delicious street food, shopping, and fun-filled activities for people of all ages.

The organisers claim the fair has a rich history that dates back over 600 years, celebrating the life and teachings of Hazrat Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi.