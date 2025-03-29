Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Order Over Possible Security Threats | Landlords, Tenants Under Watch

Mumbai: Mumbai Police issued a preventive order on Saturday, warning that subversive or anti-social elements might seek hideouts in residential areas to disturb public peace and security. The order stated that such activities could pose a grave threat to human life and cause damage to private and public property.

The order will remain in force from March 31 to May 29, during which strict checks on landlords and tenants will be conducted.

Landlords, Property Dealers Must Report Tenant Details

To prevent any terrorist or anti-social activities, Mumbai Police directed landlords, property owners, and real estate dealers to immediately furnish tenant details on the citizen portal of Mumbai Police.

"It is necessary that some check should be put on landlords or tenants so that terrorist or anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc. Immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same," the order stated.

The directive applies to hotels, lodges, guesthouses, musafirkhanas, and rented properties across the city.

Strict Action Against Non-Compliance

Mumbai Police warned of strict action against those failing to comply with the directive.

"Each landlord or owner or persons dealing in property business of any house or property, hotel, lodge, guesthouse, musafirkhana, etc., who has let, sub-let, or rented out any accommodation shall immediately furnish the particulars on the citizen portal of Mumbai Police," the order emphasized.

For foreign tenants, landlords must submit details such as name, passport information, and other necessary documents.

"If the tenant is a foreigner, then his name, passport details, etc., must be furnished, failing which action will be taken," an official confirmed.

Security Concerns Amid Rising Threat Perception

The order comes amid rising concerns over security threats in the city. Law enforcement agencies have tightened surveillance to prevent potential subversive activities.

Police officials said the directive is a precautionary measure to ensure that anti-social elements do not misuse rental accommodations to plan or execute unlawful activities.