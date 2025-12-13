Mumbai Police Announce Traffic Restrictions Ahead Of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Third Leg- Full Details Inside

Lionel Messi will visit Mumbai on December 14th as part of his 3-day Goat India Tour. File | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of legendary FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina football icon Lionel Messi's Mumbai's event slated to take place on December 14, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory, warning of large crowds and heavy vehicular movement between 12:00 pm and 11:00 pm in South Mumbai.

The traffic cops have also requested the public to rely more on public transport like local trains and metros as road diversions and parking restrictions have been implemented in the city to manage sea of Messi's fan who will gather to get his glimpse.

As per the order, parking will not be permitted at Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums and parking restrictions will apply on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both directions), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road, and Jamshethji Tata Road. Furthermore, pay-and-park facilities on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road will remain suspended temporarily following the event which is anticipated to be once-in-a-lifetime moment for the fans.

One-way traffic changes will imply at-

D Road: West to east from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction

E Road: Southbound from D Road to C Road junction

Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Restricted access from Churchgate Junction to E Road

The road closures following the Messi tour will also affect-

Chandra Bose Road (northbound): Netaji Subhash Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction

Coastal Road (southbound): Worli/Tardeo to Marine Drive

Coastal Road (northbound): Marine Drive to Worli/Tardeo

The much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025 of the Argentine legend Messi was already marred by chaos during its first leg in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium today where disgruntled fans started throwing bottles and attempted to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine icon’s appearance on the field was cut drastically short.

Angry fans of 8-time Ballon d’Or winner also resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

Following the havoc at the event, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee issued a public apology to Lionel Messi and his fans in Kolkata as people could not catch a glimpse of footballer and the chaos that ensued.

