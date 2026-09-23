Mumbai Police Transfer IIT Bombay Student’s Death Case to Crime Branch; Urge Against Speculation & Spreading Misinformation

Mumbai Police on Wednesday transferred the investigation into the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode to the Crime Branch. The case, originally registered at Powai Police Station, has been reassigned as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer is leading the probe under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I), Crime Branch. Officials stated that the investigation is being conducted diligently and impartially, with all possible angles under examination.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police appealed to the public to avoid speculation, the spread of misinformation, or premature conclusions. The force also urged the media to rely solely on information released through official channels and reiterated its commitment to a fair and thorough investigation aimed at ensuring justice.

Earlier in the day, Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, called for the immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR. Speaking to ANI, he expressed concern that no visible action had been taken so far.

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“No action has been taken. If they have taken action, they should show us. Why haven’t they arrested them? Where is the arrest?” he said.

Ravindra Wakode noted that the family had already recorded their statements with the authorities and would not interfere with the ongoing probe. He added that the family plans to stage a peaceful protest in Powai to demand justice for their son.

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