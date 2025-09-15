Mumbai, Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning sounded a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Pune, warning of extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph. The alert is active till 11:15 am and follows an earlier orange alert issued late Sunday night.

These Maharashtra Districts On High Alert

Besides Mumbai and Pune, Solapur and Ahmednagar were also placed under high alerts. Districts including Nashik, Palghar, Jalna and Nagpur are on a yellow alert with predictions of light to moderate rainfall. IMD has predicted very heavy showers across Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada over the next three days.

Overnight Showers Disrupt Mumbaikars’ Lives

After heavy rain overnight, Pune faced massive waterlogging which sparked residents to take on social media and demand closure of schools and offices. In Mumbai, traffic during the morning rush hour slowed down significantly. The monorail service came to a halt between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar in Wadala due to a technical snag, though all 17 passengers were safely evacuated.

BMC Issues Advisory And Helpline

Responding to the IMD warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory urging residents to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpour.

“Please dial 1916, Control Room of the BMC, for any help and official information, if required,” the administrative body posted in an alert on X.

Forecast For The Week Ahead