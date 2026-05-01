Planning A Trip? Mumbai-Pune ‘Missing Link’ Opens Today, Cuts Travel Time By 30 Minutes

Maharashtra: In a historic move, the long-awaited “Missing Link” on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has officially been inaugurated today, May 1, 2026.

This engineering marvel is set to transform the commute between Maharashtra’s two biggest hubs, slashing travel time by 30 minutes and offering a permanent escape from the dreaded Khandala Ghat traffic jams.

A New Era of High-Speed Travel

The Rs 6,695-crore project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, replaces a winding 19-km stretch of the old expressway with a straighter, 13.3-km bypass.

By eliminating the steep gradients and sharp "S-curves" of the existing ghat section, the new link allows motorists to zip through the Sahyadri mountains in under 10 minutes.

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The new alignment is expected to handle over 70% of the expressway's vehicle traffic, drastically reducing bottlenecks near the Khalapur toll plaza, where 10 lanes currently merge into six.

World Records and Engineering Feats

The "Missing Link" is not just a road; it’s a global landmark. MSRDC officials have confirmed that the project is a Guinness World Record for its twin tunnels, which, at 22.3 meters wide, are touted as the world's widest road tunnels.

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Key highlights of the new route include:

1. The Big Tunnels: Two massive tunnels, including one stretching 8.9 km that runs 180 meters beneath the Lonavala Lake.

2. India’s Tallest Cable-Stayed Bridge: A stunning 183-meter-tall bridge, the highest of its kind in India, towering over the scenic Tiger Valley.

3. Bypassing the Ghats: No more slow-moving trucks on steep inclines or monsoon-induced landslides blocking the path.

Important Travel Advisory for Commuters

While the road is now open, authorities have issued a specific operational framework for the initial phase:

Vehicle Restrictions: From May 1 to October 31, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and passenger buses are allowed. Heavy goods vehicles must continue using the existing ghat route until further notice.

Speed Limits: The speed limit is strictly set at 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for buses.

No Extra Toll: In a relief to commuters, there will be no additional toll hike for using the Missing Link, as the costs have been factored into the existing concession period.

With state-of-the-art SOS panic buttons and control rooms, the Missing Link promises to be the safest and fastest way to travel this summer.