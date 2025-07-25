Mumbai Rain ALERT: Andheri Subway Shut, Traffic Disrupted. Details

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai and surrounding areas on Thursday, leading to traffic disruptions, temporary closure of the Andheri subway, and minor flight delays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, warning of more intense showers through Friday.

Incessant Rainfall Across the City

Overnight rain affected several areas including CSMT, Byculla, Kurla, and Mulund, with early morning showers continuing across parts of the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), more heavy rainfall is expected over the next few hours.

“Our Disaster Management Department has predicted intense rain spells in isolated areas for the next two hours,” the BMC said in a statement issued around 9:30 AM.

Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging

The Andheri Subway was shut to traffic due to waterlogging of about 1 to 1.5 feet. Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed the closure on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Due to 1–1.5 ft water logging, the Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is being diverted via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge.”

Other low-lying areas such as Sion, Dadar, and Kurla are also likely to experience road disruptions if rainfall continues.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai Region

The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, while Palghar has been placed under a yellow alert. The active monsoon over the Konkan coast is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across these areas.

According to the IMD’s nowcast warning issued at 7:20 AM, moderate rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the next few hours.

“Citizens are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather updates,” the IMD urged in its advisory.

Weather Update for Today

Mumbai is likely to experience overcast skies, with moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. There is a risk of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, particularly in low-lying zones.

Max temperature: ~30°C

Min temperature: ~23°C

Wind speed: 20–30 km/h with possible gusts

High tide alert: ~4.5 meters expected in the afternoon

Civic officials warn that the high tide, combined with heavy rainfall, could lead to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Local Trains Delayed

Mumbai’s local trains are currently operational with minor delays, according to real-time commuter app m-Indicator. However, waterlogging could impact service if rain intensifies.

Road traffic has already been affected in water-prone areas, and officials advise commuters to plan ahead and carry rain gear.

Flight Delays at Mumbai Airport

There were minor flight disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to the heavy rain. Airlines, including IndiGo, issued advisories to travelers.

“With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected over Mumbai and Kolkata, there may be delays in air traffic. Please check your flight status and leave early,” IndiGo stated in a travel advisory.

Rainfall Update: Navi Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

Navi Mumbai: Areas such as Vashi, Nerul, Koparkhairane, and Ghansoli are experiencing light to moderate rainfall, with a possibility of heavier spells later in the day.

Thane Region: Heavy rain is expected in Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, and surrounding areas. In rural Thane, riverbanks may overflow due to continuous showers.

Palghar District: Moderate rain is likely in Vasai, Dahanu, Boisar, Jawhar, and nearby areas. The intensity is expected to increase by evening, with flooding risks in rural low-lying zones.

The BMC and state authorities have requested residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay updated via official channels, and cooperate with traffic and railway advisories.