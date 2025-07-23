Mumbai Rain Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Suburban, Thane; Local Trains Face Delays, Homes Damaged

Mumbai Rain Update: Mumbai’s relentless monsoon continued its hold over the city, drenching roads and halting routines as heavy showers led to waterlogging, delayed flights, and slowed local train services. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain over the next 24–36 hours, Mumbaikars are gearing up for yet another challenging day.

Local Train Services Limp as Debris, Waterlogging Hamper Routes

The suburban rail network, Mumbai’s everyday lifeline, is witnessing delays across the Central and Harbour lines, with several trains running 20–25 minutes behind schedule following waterlogging and a landslide near Kasara on Monday night. Although services resumed swiftly, a passenger sustained minor injuries from falling debris.

A video circulating online has shown rainwater leaking inside an AC local coach, sparking criticism from commuters over poor infrastructure despite premium fares. While the Western line remains relatively stable, minor delays during peak hours are still being reported. No fresh advisories have been issued by railway authorities, but minor disruptions in some services are likely through the day.

Flight Overshoots Runway, Rains Compound Airport Woes

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, operations were disrupted on Sunday after Air India flight AI 2744 from Kochi overshot Runway 27, bursting three tyres and damaging its engine. This led to a temporary runway shutdown and the diversion of at least eight flights while emergency crews worked to clear the aircraft.

Due to waterlogging of 1–1.5 ft, the Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicles, with traffic now being rerouted via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge.

Runway operations resumed by 12:03 PM, but airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air issued advisories asking passengers to arrive early and check flight statuses due to ongoing weather-related delays.

Flooded Roads Trigger Gridlock Across Key Routes

Mumbai’s roads have once again turned into streams, with ankle to knee-deep water reported in several pockets. Severe traffic snarls have been recorded across:

Eastern and Western Express Highways

Centaur Bridge, Vakola

Kurla SCLR

Jogeshwari SRPF Gate

Andheri Subway

BMC and traffic police have advised avoiding underpasses and low-lying stretches, especially during high tide and heavy rainfall periods, while emergency response teams remain deployed across flood-prone areas to aid drainage and manage traffic.

What’s Ahead: IMD Warns of Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms

The IMD has placed Mumbai and Thane under a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain with thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Raigad district remains under an orange alert, bracing for very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall data over the past 48 hours shows South Mumbai recording over 200 mm, with 252 mm at Nariman Point, 216 mm near BMC HQ, and 207 mm at Colaba. Today’s forecast indicates:

Overcast skies with heavy intermittent rain

Temperatures between 26–29°C

Wind speeds up to 50 km/h

High tide may worsen waterlogging and slow drainage

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

City authorities have urged residents to monitor official channels for updates, avoid non-essential travel, and report any waterlogging or hazards promptly. Those in low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious of rising water levels, particularly during high tide.