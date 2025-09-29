Mumbai Rains Today: IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy Showers Likely Across Maharashtra

Maharashtra: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday for multiple districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The state is currently battling with continuous downpour, prompting the government to declare the closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar, and other affected regions on Monday.

Authorities declared Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats under a red alert.

An orange alert was in place for Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg, forecasting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and other districts were put under a yellow alert.

Thane district Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said that relocation plans have been prepared for 42 riverside villages in anticipation of possible flooding due to water releases from dams. “Alternative arrangements are being made for affected areas, and officials are on standby,” Panchal noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that disaster management mechanisms are in place, with boats, pumping equipment, and relief teams ready to respond. He added that residents of rain-affected buildings in Thane and Ulhasnagar would be relocated if necessary.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reviewed the situation in Jalna and Latur, directing officials to intensify rescue and relief operations across Marathwada, where incessant rainfall has worsened the flood situation.

Safety Advisory

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides remain major risks in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. District administrations have been asked to continuously monitor river flow and take preventive measures.

The state government has instructed all districts to keep control rooms operational 24/7. Additional directives include:

Deploying water-lifting pumps in low-lying urban areas Inspecting and securing old and dangerous buildings under CSSR Stationing repair teams, chainsaws, and feeder protection units for electricity and roads Reviewing water storage and discharge levels in dams across Konkan and upper valleys Disseminating disaster warnings via SMS, social media, and local media