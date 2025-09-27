Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai: IMD Issues 3-Day Orange Alert, Train Services Affected

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city. | Image: ANI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next few days.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious, as the weather conditions may lead to localized disruptions.

According to the IMD’s forecast today, Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky with heavy rainfall, along with very heavy showers in some isolated areas.

The warning remains in effect for the next 24 hours.

Rainfall and Temperature Update

Over the past 24 hours, the island city recorded 30.07 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 26.12 mm and the western suburbs 9.99 mm. On Thursday, temperatures remained around 30°C, with Santacruz recording a maximum of 30.9°C and a minimum of 24.6°C, while Colaba recorded 30.4°C and 25°C respectively.

Tidal levels are also being closely monitored. A high tide of 3.48 metres is expected at 2:25 p.m. today, followed by a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8:17 p.m. A higher tide of 3.91 metres is expected early morning at 2:38 a.m. on September 27, which could worsen waterlogging in low-lying areas if it coincides with heavy rain.

Water Levels in Lakes Near Capacity

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the combined water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs now stands at 99.18% of their full capacity, thanks to continuous rainfall in their catchment areas.

As of September 26, the total water stock is 14,35,539 million litres, which will help secure the city’s drinking water needs. The Vehar lake is at 100% capacity, while other key lakes like Modak Sagar (99.99%), Tulsi (99.87%), and Upper Vaitarna (99.58%) are also nearly full.

Train Services Affected

Currently, road traffic remains normal, though local train services are facing minor delays due to the weather.

Municipal and disaster management teams are on alert to handle any emergency situations arising from the heavy rains.