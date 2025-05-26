Mumbai Rains: Roads Blocked, Local Trains Affected, Forecast For More Showers and Thunderstorms in City

Mumbai: Continuous heavy rainfall on Monday brought Mumbai to a standstill, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays in local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the city’s weather warning from yellow to orange alert, forecasting intense rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Orange Alert Issued

The IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph in isolated parts of the city. The alert was later extended to include Thane and Raigad districts as well, while a yellow alert remained in place for Mumbai, Palghar, and other nearby regions.

Heavy Rainfall Hits South Mumbai Hard

South Mumbai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Monday morning, with Nariman Point recording a staggering 104 mm of rain within just one hour between 9 AM and 10 AM the highest in the city for the day.

A Ward Office: 86 mm

Colaba Pumping Station: 83 mm

Municipal Head Office: 80 mm

Colaba Fire Station: 77 mm

Grant Road Eye Hospital: 67 mm

Malabar Hill: 63 mm

In comparison, the eastern suburbs experienced much lighter rainfall, with Mankhurd recording just 16 mm. The western suburbs received moderate rain, with Bandra, Khar, and Vile Parle reporting 22–29 mm.

Local Trains and Transport Services Disrupted

Although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that local train services remained operational, several services on the Central and Harbour lines were delayed due to waterlogged tracks. The Western Railway operated close to schedule, though minor delays were reported by commuters.

Road traffic across the city was severely impacted, particularly in low-lying areas such as Sion, Dadar, Kurla, and Parel, where heavy waterlogging resulted in bus route diversions, traffic congestion, and temporary road closures, especially during peak morning hours.

Strong winds accompanying the rain caused tree and branch falls at nine different locations across the city and suburbs. The BMC is using CCTV surveillance to monitor waterlogged areas and ensure timely response.

Major waterlogged spots include:

Sion Circle

Dadar TT

Hindmata

Kurne Chowk

JJ Madhavi Post Office

Bindumadhav Junction (Worli)

Macharji Joshi Marg (Five Gardens)

Flight Operations Affected

More than 250 flights were delayed or affected due to poor visibility and continuous rain, adding to the chaos at the city’s airport.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation in Thane and other rain-hit areas. He directed officials to stay on high alert, focus on public safety, and ensure that essential services continue without disruption. Shinde also emphasized the need for quick deployment of rescue and relief teams, especially in flood-prone zones.