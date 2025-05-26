IMD Issues Red Alerts for Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Warnings for Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Day after the thunderstorm and gusty winds hit the national capital, IMD has issued a lightning alert for Delhi, Maharashtra, and other northeastern states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several regions, with warnings extending until the end of the week. The affected states include Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Heavy Rainfall & Lightning Warnings Across India

The IMD has issued multiple weather alerts for various states, indicating severe weather conditions over the next few days. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in several regions, with some areas under red and orange warnings.

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds for Kerala, Assam

IMD has issued alerts for lightning and heavy rainfall in Delhi and the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The warning remains in effect until May 31, with very heavy downpours predicted from May 28 to May 31.

Red Alert for Maharashtra: Heavy Rain Forecast for Pune, Satara

Maharashtra is under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Intense rainfall is expected in several districts, including Pune, Satara, and coastal areas like Konkan and Goa. The IMD also predicts heavy rainfall in the ghat regions, with isolated very heavy downpours expected till May 30.

Red alerts have been issued for multiple districts in Kerala and Karnataka, with extremely heavy rainfall expected from May 25 to May 31. Peak rainfall intensity is forecast for May 25–27 in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka.

Rajasthan continues to be under a severe heatwave, but thunderstorms and dust storms are also expected on May 25–26, reducing visibility and posing respiratory risks. The region can expect a relief from the heatwave starting May 28.

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Predicted for Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra

Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are under alert for thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching 50–70 kmph in some regions. Similar conditions are expected in Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka, where thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 70 kmph are likely.

The ghat regions in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rainfall from May 25 to May 26. Additionally, Uttarakhand will see isolated heavy rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh is forecast to receive heavy rain between May 30–31, with a chance of hailstorms from May 27–28.

Monsoon Update: Progress and Predictions

The IMD has also provided an update on the monsoon’s progress, which is expected to cover more areas in the coming days. Conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the northeastern states within the next 2–3 days.

IMD Safety Advisory: Precautions for Lightning, Flooding, and Storms

With the severe weather alerts in place, the IMD has issued important safety measures:

Avoid Open Spaces: Residents are urged to stay indoors, especially during thunderstorms.