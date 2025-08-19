Mumbai is severely affected by continuous downpours, leading to several areas becoming waterlogged and resulting in heavy traffic jams, a situation caused by the ongoing Mumbai rain.

Mumbai Rains Turn Deadly, Locals Swim To Save Passengers In Flooded Car

A recent incident amidst the severe Thane floods saw two locals swimming through a flooded underpass to rescue passengers trapped inside a car, highlighting Mumbai's struggle with this extreme weather. They were seen moving towards the passenger door but failing to open it, while others climbed the roof in the rescue attempt during the Thane Floods.

Earlier, one such incident also occurred where a young man was seen being swept away in the Mithi River and was later rescued in Powai’s Phulenagar Area by the alert locals.

Amidst these critical conditions, authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and to follow official advisories, especially with a Red Alert. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also appealed to residents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid travel and exercise caution. Schools and colleges, both public and private, have been ordered to remain closed, while several offices have advised employees to work from home. The Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued alternative routes for the commuters. The relentless Mumbai rains have also led to multiple flight delays, while road and rail connectivity continue to suffer.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that Mumbai recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, triggering severe waterlogging in multiple areas. He added that teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. The water level in the Mithi River, which had raised concerns earlier, is reportedly receding slowly.

Meanwhile, a red alert remains in effect for the Konkan and Ghat regions, with an orange alert issued for other districts. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited flood-hit localities in Thane, including Naupada, to assess the damage and ongoing rescue efforts.