Mumbai Rains: Young Man Swept Away in Mithi River Rescued in Powai’s Phulenagar Area

Mumbai continues to reel under the impact of relentless heavy rainfall, with severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disrupted transport services bringing the city to a near standstill. In a shocking incident from Powai's Phulenagar area, a young man was swept away by the strong current of the overflowing Mithi River. Thankfully, alert locals rushed to his aid and managed to rescue him just in time. A video of the dramatic rescue has surfaced, highlighting the growing dangers posed by the ongoing rains.

The situation across Mumbai remains critical. Water from the overflowing Mithi River has flooded key areas like Kurla Depot and LBS Road, causing major traffic interruptions. Many vehicles were seen stuck or turning back, especially towards Chembur, due to deep waterlogging.

In response, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued alternate routes for commuters to avoid flood-prone zones. Motorists are being advised to use the BKC Connector, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, and JVLR (Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road) in Powai to reach their destinations safely.

Public transport has also taken a major hit. Local train services on the Central mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane have been suspended until further notice. However, shuttle trains are still running between Thane, Karjat, Khopoli, and Kasara. Services on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Chunabhatti (CLA) are also suspended.