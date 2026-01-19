Mumbai Resort Politics Deepens: Shinde’s Shiv Sena Makes Corporators Sign Loyalty Bonds Ahead of Mayoral Poll

New Delhi: Resort politics has once again gripped Mumbai, but this time with a twist. Newly elected corporators of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, who were moved to a five-star hotel after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, are now being asked to sign loyalty bonds. These documents affirm their commitment to stay with the party and not defect, a move seen as both precautionary and strategic.

The BJP–Shinde Sena alliance recently crossed the majority mark in the 227-member BMC, securing 118 seats against the required 114. Yet, the Opposition camp comprising Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, Congress, AIMIM, and the Samajwadi Party collectively holds 106 seats. That leaves them just eight short of a majority, raising fears of poaching and defections.

By introducing loyalty bonds, Shinde’s camp is attempting to lock in discipline among its corporators and prevent any cracks in the alliance. Sources suggest the paperwork is being processed inside the hotel where the corporators have been stationed since the election results.

The move also reflects Shinde’s effort to strengthen his bargaining power with the BJP. While the alliance has secured control of the civic body, the Shiv Sena faction is keen on claiming the mayor’s post, despite being the junior partner. Ensuring that his 29 corporators remain firmly in line could give Shinde more leverage in negotiations.

The development underscores the high-stakes nature of Mumbai’s civic politics. With the Opposition eyeing defections and the Mahayuti alliance working to safeguard its numbers, loyalty bonds have added a new dimension to the familiar spectacle of resort politics.

